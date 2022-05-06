Class 4A bi-district baseball: Rusk slams La Vega in series opener

NAVASOTA — Waco La Vega got a double dose of Rusk's JD Thompson on Friday afternoon.
Thompson pitched a 2-hit shutout in the Eagles' 10-0 (5 innings, run ruled) triumph over the Pirates in Game 1 of a UIL, Class 4A, Region III bi-district series. The lefty struck out 11 and issued no walks.
At the plate, Thompson went 3-3, with a double and three RBI.
No. 15-ranked Rusk (14-12) and La Vega (9-10) will play Game 2 at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and if a third game is necessary, it will be played 30 minutes after the completion of Game 2.
Navasota High School is hosting the series.
The Eagles, who struck for eight runs in the top of the second frame, roughed up La Vega's Ivan Hernandez for 10 runs, all earned, off of a dozen hits. Hernandez walked three and struck out the same number.
Other Eagles to have a multi-hit game were Heston Kelly, who went 3-3, including a double and drove in three runs and Brett Rawlinson, who hammered out two hits in three official trips to the dish.
Mason Cirkel also went 2-4 and drove in a run, as Rusk's lead-off batter.
Will Dixon added a double and two RBI for the Red and Black.
The Rusk-LaVega series winner will advance to play the winner of the LaGrange-Burnet series in the area round late next week.
