Class 4A bi-district baseball: Rusk to take on La Vega in best-of-3 series

RUSK - The District 17-4A champion Rusk Eagles will face Waco La Vega, the No. 4 seed from District 18-4A, in a best-of-3 Class 4A, Region III, bi-district series.
Game 1 will get under way at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The second game is set for 3 p.m. on Saturday, and if a rubber game is needed, it will be played 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 2.
All games will take place at Navasota High School.
The Eagles will come into the series with a 13-12 record, while the Pirates stand at 9-9.
The winner of the Rusk-La Vega series will advance to play either LaGrange or Burnet in the area round late next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.