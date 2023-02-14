JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville Fightin’ Maidens reminded everyone at Wagstaff Gymnasium in Tyler on Tuesday night to never underestimate the power of raw resolve.
The Maidens and NO. 23-ranked Gilmer battled feverishly for 32:00, and when the final horn sounded it was Jacksonville that had earned a 43-38 win over the Lady Buckeyes.
The Maidens (25-10) move on to a date against Jasper, who got past Splendora in their bi-district affair on Monday. That Area clash will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Hudson High School.
Gilmer, who sported a 12-game winning streak enter play on Tuesday, ends the year with a 23-9 record and a District 17-4A championship.
“Our kids were motivated (Tuesday night),” an emotional Jacksonville head girls basketball coach Sharae Schmitt said. “We have not been playing well lately. I met with each one of sophomores individually and mentally challenged them to play like they are capable of, and they responded well.”
Four of Jacksonville’s five sophomores are starters.
Although the Maidens took the lead for good with 7:02 to go in the third stanza, following a three-point basket by senior Andrea Donnell, the Lady Buckeyes never surrendered and battled until the end.
Sophomores Kiah Cox and Trunijah Butler led Jacksonville in scoring with 11 points each.
Andrea Donnell pitched in eight points and came down with 11 rebounds, eight of which came in the final half.
“Coach told me at halftime (that) if we were going to win this game that I would have to do what I always do, and that is rebound,” Donnell said. “That was my focus in the second half.”
Freshman Tia Fuller came in off the bench and made an impact by scoring five points, pulling down five boards, collecting two steals and blocking one shot.
The Maidens’ largest lead of the evening, 41-30, came with 1:41 left to play. Gilmer responded by closing the contest out on an 8-2, but it was too little, too late.
Jacksonville led 20-19 at halftime and 34-28 going into the final frame.
“It was exciting to be to get the win,” senior Brooke Hornbuckle said. “I am very proud of the team. We have been able to overcome adversity (this season) and I am looking forward to the next game.”
