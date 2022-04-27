Class 4A bi-district: Lady Panthers advance after sweeping Pittsburg

TYLER - Bullard advanced to the area round of the UIL, Class 4A, Region II playoffs on Wednesday night after winning a pair of games over Pittsburg's Lady Pirates.
Bullard (32-1) took Game 1, 11-1 (5 innings, run rule) and blanked Pittsburg, 4-0 in Game 2.
Both games were played at the Tyler Legacy softball field.
The Lady Panthers will take on either Terrell or Brownsboro in the area round, which will get under way late next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.