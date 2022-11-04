The Eagles from Rusk (6-4) will take on Gilmer (10-0) at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Francis Rose Stadium in Tyler.
Gilmer is currently ranked No. 2 in the state in the latest Class 4A-II poll. The Buckeyes came in first place in District 7-4A-II.
Rusk was upset by Canton, 35-34, in its regular season finale on Thursday in Canton.
The Red and Black finished fourth in the District 8-4A-II, finishing behind Carthage, Center and Van.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.