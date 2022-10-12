Class 4A Bi-district: Tribe Tennis loses to Sulphur Springs, 10-5

LONGVIEEW - Jacksonville fell to Sulphur Springs, 10-5, on Tuesday in a Class 4A, Region II, Bi-district match that took place at Longview High School.
The Tribe, who finished in third place in District 18-4A, ended the fall season with a 7-6 worksheet.
Ethan Kohler and Westyn Hassell of Jacksonville defeated Oscar Guerrero and James McCoy 6-3, 7-5 (3) in No. 1 boys doubles.
The Tribe's remaining wins came in boys singles where Jacksonville netters came away with wins at No. 1, No .2, No. 3 and No. 4 lines.
Kohler topped Guerrero 6-2, 6-3 while Emmanuel Silva beat Ian Westlund 6-2, 6-3.
Hassell came away with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Mika Petty and Alex Hesterly downed Brody Emmert 6-2, 6-1.
