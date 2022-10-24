Class 4A Cross Country: Team Jacksonville punches ticket to state

HUNTSVILLE — The Jacksonville High School boy's cross country team came in fourth place in the team standings at the UIL Class 4A, Region III Cross Country Championships on Monday morning.
Regionals were held at Kate Barr-Ross Park in Huntsville and hosted by Sam Houston State University.
Head coach Rudy Jaramillo's Tribe came in fourth place in the team standings, garnering 132 points.
Schools finished ahead of Jacksonville included Huffman-Hargrave (104), Marble Falls (112) and Giddings (113).
In the individual standings, Hudson Bennett of Burnet was the first in the field of 177 to cross the finish line. He completed the 5K race in a time of 15:18.
Sophomore Sebastion Juarez was the first Tribesman to finish. Juarez came in ninth place and was clocked in 16:37.
Other Jacksonville runners that contributed towards the Tribe's team points total was 13. Angel Luna (16:52), 33. Jacinto Flores (17:24), 40. Juan Diego Salazar (17:50) and 51. Cristobal Gallegos (17:50).
Also running for Jacksonville was Cole Killingsworth and Jonathan Lambert, who came in 66th and 87th, respectively.
The state meet for Class 4A will take place on Nov. 4 at Old Settler's Park in Round Rock.
