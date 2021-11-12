Class 4A, Division II, Region III bi-district: Rusk holds off Salado 49-42

DESOTO — Rusk will be advancing to the Area round of the Class 4A-II, Region III playoffs following a dramatic, 49-42, triumph over Salado on a cold Friday night in DeSoto.
The Red and Black improved to 9-3 with the win while Salado ends the year with a 7-4 record.
Rusk will play No. 6-ranked Bellville in the Area round late next week. The time, date and location is to be announced.
Bellville rolled over Orangefield, 56-14, on Friday to move to 11-0 on the year.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
