Class 4A, Division II, Region III bi-district: Rusk holds off Salado 49-42

Members of the Rusk High School football team and coaching staff are pictured in a team photo shortly after Rusk beat Salado, 48-42, on Friday evening at DeSoto's Eagle Stadium

 Progress photo by Bryan Barrow

DESOTO — Rusk will be advancing to the Area round of the Class 4A-II, Region III playoffs following a dramatic, 49-42, triumph over Salado on a cold Friday night in DeSoto.

The Red and Black improved to 9-3 with the win while Salado ends the year with a 7-4 record.

Rusk will play No. 6-ranked Bellville in the Area round late next week. The time, date and location is to be announced.

Bellville rolled over Orangefield, 56-14, on Friday to move to 11-0 on the year.

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

