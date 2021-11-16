Class 4A-II, Area: Rusk-Bellville tickets now on sale in Rusk

Tickets for Rusk High School's Class 4A-II, Region III Area game against Bellville's Brahmas will continue to be sold in Rusk through Thursday.
Tickets can be purchased at Rusk High School or at the Rusk ISD Administration Building from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday.
In addition, tickets will be available at the downtown pep rally on Thursday evening (6-6:45 p.m.).
Ticket prices are $7.00 for adults and $5.00 for students.
Tickets will also be sold at the gate.
The Eagles (9-2) and the Brahmas (11-0) will meet at Baylor's McLane Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
The Rusk-Bellville winner will move on to the regional quarterfinal round and will face either West Orange-Stark or Jasper.
