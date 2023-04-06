The UIL, Class 4A, Region II Soccer Tournament will get under way on Friday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium, with the Jacksonville Tribe and Fightin’ Maidens both having qualified for the regional extravaganza, that will crown its champions, on Saturday.
The Tribe (21-3-2) will face the Gainesville Lions (18-4-2) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in what will be the second boy’s semi-final tilt of the day – Palestine and Celina will get things started at 11 a.m. The winners of each of the aforementioned matches will square off at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the championship match.
Jacksonville’s Fightin’ Maidens (25-1-1), ranked No. 4 in the state will battle Celine (25-0), the No. 1-ranked squad in Class 4A, at 4 p.m. on Friday.
The second semi-final affair will feature Anna and Kilgore and will commence at 6:30 p.m.
The Jacksonville-Celina winner will meet the Anna-Kilgore winner in the regional championship contest at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The regional champions will advance to the UIL, Class 4A State Soccer Tournament, which gets under way on Wednesday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
Boys-Jacksonville vs. Gainesville
The Tribe, who are coached by Rudy Jaramillo, are the second place representative out of District 16-4A.
Jacksonville advanced to the regional tournament by recording playoff wins over Henderson (4-1), Paris (3-0) and Lindale (3-1).
Jacksonville will bring a 10-match winning streak to Tyler on Friday.
Gainesville, the second place representative from District 11-4A, won its first two playoff outings by garnering shootout decisions over Kaufman and North Dallas, respectively.
In its regional quarterfinal test late last week the Lions beat Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy, 1-0, to punch their ticket to the Rose City.
The Lions will be putting a seven-match winning streak on the line on Friday.
Jacksonville has given up just 27 goals this season while Gainesville has surrendered 28; so a low-scoring match is certainly not out of the question.
Girls-Jacksonville vs. Celina
The Maidens will be making their first regional tourney appearance in school history when they take to the pitch to face Celina on Friday.
Jacksonville, who is coached by Colten McCown, posted wins over Center (11-0), Texarkana-Pleasant Grove (4-1) and Henderson (1-0, OT) to qualify for the regional tournament.
The Lady Bobcats recorded victories over Commerce (8-0), Dallas-Pinkston (7-0) and Mabank (4-1) in the early rounds of post season play.
Both clubs are strong defensively. The Maidens have won 20 matches via shutouts while Celina has triumphs by shutout in 18 matches.
Celina has given up just eight goals all year.
As far common opponents, Jacksonville and Celina have both notched wins over Kilgore and Longview during the regular season.
One big difference in the Maidens and the Lady Bobcats is experience. Celina’s roster is loaded with 10 seniors, while Jacksonville has three seniors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.