Class 4A Region III Track Championships: Friday's schedule adjusted slightly

BULLARD - Friday's schedule of events at the UIL, Class 4A, Region III, Track and Field Championships, which will be hosted by Bullard High School on Friday and Saturday, has been adjusted slightly due to the possibility of rain on Friday night.
Those planning on attending are advised to visit the Bullard Athletics website bhs.bullardisd.net/athletics/panther-athletics for a revised schedule for Friday.
No changes have been made to Saturday's schedule.
Student-athletes from Jacksonville High School, Bullard High School and Rusk High School will be competing in various events at the regional championships.
