COLLEGE STATION – A Hollie Thomas sacrifice fly that scored Bailee Slack from third base in the bottom of the eighth inning gave Liberty a 2-1 win over Bullard in the decisive Game 3 of the Class 4A Region III Final on Saturday night.
The series was played at Texas A&M University’s Davis Diamond.
With one out in the eighth inning, Slack, Liberty’s lead-off batter hit the ball off of Bullard pitcher Hadi Fults’ body for a base hit.
The fleet-footed junior moved into scoring position by stealing second base. Slack then advanced to third when Bullard third baseman Kamyn Honzell had trouble coming up with the throw from Fults on a ball hit back to her by Reece Evans, which resulted in Slack being safe at third.
Thomas followed with the sacrifice fly, giving Liberty (36-8) to win and the regional championship.
Bullard, who finishes the year with a 38-5 record, plated its run in the top of third.
Freshman Kirstin Malone led off the segment with a base hit into right field and quickly moved over to second via a stolen base. The pick off throw from the Liberty catcher sailed high, allowing Malone to jet to third base.
With one out Matti Nix churned out a base hit that got past the Liberty shortstop on her left side, which brought Malone into score from third.
Bullard left nine runners on base including two in the fourth and seventh innings, respectively. Conversely, Liberty stranded only four base runners.
Fults, a senior, went the distance in the circle for Bullard. She gave up five hits, struck out four and walked three.
Earning the pitching win for Liberty was Brookelyn Taylor. Likewise, the sophomore pitched a complete game while holding Bullard to four hits. She fanned 11 and walked five, four of which were intentional. Taylor seemed to get stronger as the night unfolded, as Bullard was unable to get a hit in the final-four innings.
Callie Bailey and Kylie Pate each stroked a base hit for Bullard.
Slack led Liberty at the dish by going 2-4, with a stolen base and a run scored.
Playing in their last game for Bullard were seniors Saelyr Hunt, Teagan Graul, Bailey, Fults and Pate.
The Bullard-Liberty region final series was a rematch between two clubs that met in the Class 4A state final. Bullard was included in Region II at that time.
