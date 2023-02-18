Girls' basketball teams form Jacksonville and Madisonville will be playing each other for the third time this season when the Maidens and the Lady Mustangs do battle in a Class 4A, Region III quarterfinal, that will be played at Hornet Gym at Hudson High School on Tuesday.
The action will get under way at 6 p.m.
Madisonville is 32-4 and is ranked No. 22 in the latest Class 4A poll.
Madisonville is the District 18-4A champions and the Maidens are the fourth place team out of District 18-4A. The Lady Mustangs knocked off the Maidens in both of the regular season meetings.
The Maidens, who are coached by Sharae Schmitt, put away Gilmer (43-38) and Jasper (59-45) to advance to play Madisonville once more.
Madisonville has collected post season wins over Longview Spring Hill (66-23) and Little Cypress Mauriceville (59-45).
The winner between the Maidens and the Lady Mustangs will advance to the regional tournament (Bryan High School) and will face either Waco Connally or Salado on Friday.
