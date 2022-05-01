Rusk - Rusk took a one game advantage into play against Waco Connally on Saturday in Madisonville, but the Cadets were able to post two wins on Saturday to come out on top in the series
The Cadets (12-17) will advance to take on Georgetown Gateway College Prep in the area round later on this week.
Rusk won the opener, 7-6, on Thursday. Connally (12-17) rallied to win Games 2 and 3 by 16-6 and 9-8. margins.
The Lady Eagles, the District 17-4A runner-up, end the campaign with na 18-16-1 record.
