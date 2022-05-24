Class 4A Softball: No. 2 Bullard to take on No. 5 Melissa in regional final

BULLARD — A pair of top five teams will battle it out beginning on Wednesday when Bullard faces off against Melissa in the Class 4-A, Region II Championship[ Series.
The No.2-ranked Lady Panthers (37-2) and the No. 5-ranked Lady Cardinals will play the first game of a best-of-three series at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Game 2 will start at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, and should a third game be needed, it is scheduled to get under way at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
All games will take place at Forney High School.
The Julie Murry-coached Bullard ladies have gone 8-1 in post season play this spring. The Lady Panthers' only blemish was a 7-6 loss to Canton in Game 2 of a regional quarterfinal series.
Late last week Bullard swept Aubrey (5-2, 14-8) to advance into the regional final.
Bullard has scored 94 runs in nine post season outings and has allowed 21.
The Lady Cardinals sport a perfect 6-0 playoff record record.
In a single game affair, Melissa thumped Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 11-0, last last week in the regional semi-final round.
In six playoff games, the Lady Cardinals have scored 106 runs, while giving up only four.
The Bullard-Melissa series winner will advance to the state tournament, which is set to get under way on May 31 at the University of Texas Austin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.