Class 4A Softball: No. 5 North Lamar to battle No. 6 Bullard in regional QF round

Two of the better Class 4A softball teams in the state are on a collision course later this week.
The No. 6-ranked Bullard Lady Panthers (25-4) will be playing Paris North Lamar's Pantherettes (32-3-1), who are ranked No. 5 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, in a Region II best-of-3 regional quarterfinal series.
Game 1 is set for 6 p.m. Thurs., Game 2 will go down at 7 p.m. on Fri. and if a rubber game is needed, it will get under way at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
All games will be played at Rockwall Heath High School.
Bullard qualified for the regional quarterfinal round after outlasting Mabank, 11-9, late last week, while North Lamar was winning a series, 2-1, over Kilgore by the scores of 6-7, 15-5, 5-1.
The Lady Panthers are extremely young this year, with over half the team being either freshmen or sophomores, but that hasn't seemed to slow down the Bullard ladies.
Bullard's roster contains Gabby Nichols, Kaylee Paul, Rylie Jo Garner, Lanie May, Addison Hooker, Berlyn Grossman and Mattison Nix.
Other Lady Panthers are Kenzie Long, Teagan Graul, Emery Downing, Claire Cannon, Anistyn Foster, Hadi Fults and Kylie Pate.
Julie Murry serves as Lady Panther head coach.
The winner between Bullard and North Lamar will play either Venus or Van Alstyne late next week in the regional semi-final round.
