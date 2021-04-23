Class 4A Softball Playoffs: Bullard-Paris series set for Grand Saline

BULLARD — The Bullard High School softball team will go up against Paris in a Class 4A, Region II, best-of-3 series, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 30 at Grand Saline High School.
Game 2 of the series will be played at noon on Saturday, May 1, and if a third game is needed, it will take place shortly after the end of Game 2.
Saturday's game (s) will also be staged at the Grand Saline softball field.
Bullard, coached by Julie Murry, is the District 16-4 champion, having gone 10-0 in conference play. The Lady Panthers are 21-4 overall.
Paris (7-11, 4-6) is the fourth placed club from District 15-4A.
NOTE: Bullard will travel to Hughes Springs for a warm-up game on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
