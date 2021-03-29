Class 5A Area playoff: JHS girls to take on Forney in Athens on Tue.

The Jacksonville Maiden soccer team poses for a team photo, along with head coach Colten McCown, a few minuted after beating Pine Tree, 3-1, in the bi-district round of the Class 5-A state playoffs on Friday night at the Tomato Bowl.

 Progress photo by Jay Neal

Jacksonville and Forney will play in a Class 5A, Region II, Area match that is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Bruce Field (480 Royal Ave.) in Athens.

The Maidens (21-6-1) put away Pine Tree, 3-1, on Friday night in Jacksonville to advance.

At the same time, the Lady Rabbits (15-5) were shutting out Cleburne, 2-0, to punch their ticket into the Area round.

Jacksonville is the District 16-5A champions.

Forney finished as the runner up to undefeated Highland Park in District 13-5A.

The Jacksonville-Forney winner will move on to the regional quarterfinal round later this week and will play either Frisco Reedy or Dallas Woodrow Wilson.

 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you