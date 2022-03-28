Class 5A area soccer: JHS to test Highland Park on Tue. at Rose Stadium

Jacksonville and Highland Park are set to collide in a Class 5A, Region II, area contest, that will take place on Tuesday evening at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
The Tribe and the Scots will do battle at 8 p.m., and will follow an area match-up between the Highland Park girls and Pine Tree, which is scheduled to get under way at 6 p.m.
Jacksonville (15-6-3), the District 16-5A Co-Champions, won its bi-district match against Hallsville by a 2-0 score on Friday to advance to area play.
The Scots (17-2-3) blanked Corsicana, 3-0, in the bi-district round late last week.
The Jacksonville-Highland Park winner will take on either Longview or Red Oak in the regional quarterfinal round later this week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.