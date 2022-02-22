Class 5A bi-district: Jacksonville surges past Hallsville down the stretch

TYLER — Jacksonville proved it had plenty left in its tank in the final 3:00, while Hallsville seemed to run out of gas a couple of minutes early.
The Indians, the District 16-5A runner-up, outscored the Bobcats 18-11 in the decisive fourth quarter to take a 60-52 Class 5A, Region II bi-district victory over Hallsville, the fourth place team out of District 15-5A.
The game was played before a large and energetic crowd at Tyler Junior College's Wagstaff Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
Jacksonville (27-6) advances to the area round where it will meet No. 13 Highland Park (26-4) — time, date and location to be announced. The Scots shelled Waco University, 67-23, in bi-district play on Tuesday.
Hallsville's Anthony McDermott canned a bucket with 2:41 to play in regulation to pull Hallsville (29-6) to within two points, 54-52.
Vito High quickly took control of things and drained a 10-footer from the lane to put the Indians ahead by four points, 56-52, with 2:09 showing on the clock.
On the ensuing Bobcat possession, Karmelo Clayborne came up with a steam near half court and jetted down court to add a quick basket for the Indians, which for all intents and purposes was the kill shot that the Tribe was looking for.
Jacksonville went on a 6-0 run n the final 2:41 to seal the deal.
Clayborne, a sophomore, led all players in scoring with 19 points, with nine of those coming in the fourth period.
Included in his night's work was five steals, four rebounds and two shots from behind the arc.
Senior Vito High amassed 15 points and drained four triples — as a team Jacksonville tallied seven 3-points, compared to Hallsville's five.
Also scoring in double figures for the Indians was Jermaine Taylor (12) and Devin McCuin (10).
Completing the scoring for the Indians was Devarion Boyd with four points. Boyd also came down with two timely rebounds in the final frame.
Taylor led the Indians in rebounding with eight.
Jacksonville led 16-9 after one quarter of play and carried a 26-18 advantage into the dressing room at halftime.
Jacksonville appeared to be on the verge of securing the win following bucket by Taylor that made the score 31-20 in favor of the Indians with 6:13 to go in the third quarter, but Hallsville answered by going on a 8-0 run.
A basket by Kamron Gaut with :05 to go in the third cut the Jacksonville lead to 42-41 heading into the fourth period.
Luke Cheatham fired in 15 points to lead Hallsville in scoring.
