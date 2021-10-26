CLASS 5A XC: JHS's Martinez and Gutierrez earn a trip to state

GRAND PRAIRIE — Sophomore Emily Martinez and senior Taylor Gutierrez of Jacksonville High School have advanced to the UIL Class 5A State Cross Country Championships as a result of their respective finishes at the Class 5A, Region II Championships, which were contested on Tuesday in Grand Prairie.
Martinez finished the 5K course at Lynn Creek Park at Joe Pool Lake in a time of 19:24.8, while Gutierrez was timed in 19:50.22. Both will be going as individuals.
Other Maidens that took part in the regional run included: Alexia Davis (65th), Madison Soultanova (96th), Michelle Medellin (11th), Jewel McCullough (115th) and Janetzy Garcia (129th).
Brighton Mooney, from Frisco Independence High School, was the first to cross the finish line. She stopped the timer on 17:51.15.
The field was comprised of 172 runners.
The Jacksonville Tribe competed in the Class 5A Boys division, where senior Kevin Nava (77th, 18:38.98) was the first to finish for team Jacksonville.
Next was Angel Luna (82nd, 18:17.61), who is a freshman.
Other Tribesmen to compete were: Sebastion Juarez (95th), Jesus Servin (108th), Marco Hernandez (112th), Jacinto Flores (116th) and Miguel Piñuelas (160th).
Posting a winning time of 15:36.41 was Nathnael Enright from Frisco Wakeland High School.
A total of 182 boys competed in the 5K race.
