Clater displays character in making Play of the Game for Tribe

Patrick Clater was responsible for making the Congratulations! Play of the Game for the Jacksonville Indians during Friday's tilt against Mount Pleasant at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Although Clater, a senior, is the Tribe's starting quarterback, the play that earned Play of the Game status, as decided by the Jacksonville broadcast crew, actually took place on special teams.
Indian sideline reporter Matt Montgomery details the play to remember.
“Our play of the game was Patrick Clater running down the Mt. Pleasant player who was trying to run back the botched extra point,” Montgomery said. “One-hundred percent character there. Patrick was the holder (on the point after touchdown attempt), (he) got knocked down, but got up and ran the guy down 60 yards down field, avoiding three blockers … a lot of guys wouldn't do that.”
Clater will receive a trophy from Congratulations! of Jacksonville to commemorate the special play.
