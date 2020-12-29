Jacksonville won its third-straight game on Monday afternoon by slamming Hallsville, 62-49, at the John Alexander Gymnasium.
Karmelo Clayborne scored 15 points in the first quarter alone and led all players with 23 points. Clayborne's body of work included five 3-pointers.
Offensively the Tribe dialed up their long game, making good on nine shots from beyond the arc. On the flip side, the Bobcats hit just two shots from long distance.
Jacksonville, who extended its win streak to three games with the victory, led 35-24 at the break and 51-33 after three quarters of action.
The Indians recorded another solid defensive effort by holding Hallsville to nine points in the third quarter and 11 in the second.
Other scoring leaders for the Tribe were Vito High with 12 points, Devin McCuin (9) and Lukidrian Williams and Kameron Conwell, with five each.
Jacksonville will travel to Athens on Tuesday evening to take on the Hornets.
SUB-VARSITY: Jacksonville made it a clean sweep over Hallsville, with the Indian junior varsity boys winning 41-22 and the freshmen coming away with a 46-32 triumph.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.