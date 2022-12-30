Clayborne sparks Jacksonville to 60-21 win over Lindale

TYLER - The Jacksonville Indians wrapped up play in the 68th Wagstaff Classic on Thursday evening by whipping Lindale, 50-21, at Wagstaff Gymnasium.

Karmelo Clayborne, a junior, was the game's top scorer with 21 points. Twelve of his points came in the third quarter when Jacksonville outscored the Eagles, 14-5.

The Indians put Lindale on the ropes early by opening the game on a 12-2 run.

Also recording noteworthy performances was Koda Canady (11 points, 5 rebounds) and Jermaine Taylor (7 points).

On Tuesday the Tribe are scheduled to travel to Livingston to take on the Lions.

