Cleburne crushes Jacksonville on homecoming

JACKSONVILLE — Cleburne gave a dominating performance to close homecoming week on a sour note for the Jacksonville Indians on Friday at the historic Tomato Bowl.
The YellowJackets buzzed the Tribe 59-8 in the first meeting ever between the two schools.
YellowJacket running back/wideout Cleo Chandler scored three rushing touchdowns, each from 5-yards out. He also caught at 47-yd scoring strike from Landry Shields.
Chandler, who gashed the Hallsville defense for 288 total yards last week, had another big night Friday where he rushed for 120 yards on 16 carries, and reeled in five passes for 131 yards.
Chandler finished up with a total of 251 yards.
He ran for three touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass, too.
Jacksonville blocked the point after touchdown attempt early in the first period, after the YellowJackets' first touchdown of the game.. The ball was picked up by Isaiah Mallard and return all the way back for two points.
The YellowJackets (2-0) led 19-2 after one quarter, and by a comfortable 39-2 margin at halftime, as Jacksonville just couldn't get into a grove on offense.
Tribe quarterback Patrick Clater ran in from a yard out with 7:47 to play in the third frame to account for his team's only touchdown.
The score capped off 10 play drive that covered 49 yards.
The big play of the drive was a 20-yard reception by Peter Torres on a fourth-and five from the Cleburne 45, which came on Jacksonville's first possession of the second half.
Cleburne out gained the Indians 453 to 181 in total yards.
Jacksonville (0-2) will host Nederland (0-1) at 2 p.m. on Sat., Oct. 9 to wrap up non-conference play.
Score by Quarters
CLE 19 20 20 0 — 59
JVL 2 0 6 0 — 8
Scoring summary
First Quarter
CLE-Tylar Chumley 20 pass from Gunner Hammond (kick blocked), 6-0
JVL-Isaiah Mallard returned blocked PAT. 6-2
CLE-Cleo Chandler 5 run (kick failed), 12-2
CLE-Cleo Chandler 47 pass from Landry Shields (Hayden Goosen kick), 19-2
Second Quarter
CLE-Cleo Chandler 5 run (Hayden Goosen Kick), 26-2
CLE-Gavin Naquin 13 pass from Gunner Hammond (Hayden Goosen kick), 33-2
CLE-Gavin Naquin 1 run (kick failed), 39-2
Third Quarter
JVL-Patrick Clater 1 run (kick failed), 39-8
CLE-Gavin Naquin 20 pass from Landry Shields (kick failed), 45-8
CLE-Cleo Chandler 5 run (Anthony Terronez kick), 52-8
CLE-Tyler Forsythe 11 run (Anthony Terronez kick), 59-8
Fourth Quarter
none
