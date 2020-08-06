Clemson No. 1 in Amway coaches poll; Aggies 13th, Longhorns 14th

The USA Today/Amway Preseason Coaches poll was released on Thursday and sitting atop the rankings is Clemson.
The Lone Star State has two schools in the top 20,Texas A&M and Texas, checking in at No. 13 and No. 14, respectively.
Ohio State is second in the poll, followed by Alabama, Georgia and LSU.
Oklahoma landed at No. 6, with Penn State at No. 7.
Completing the top 10 are Florida, Oregon and Notre Dame.
Auburn came in at No. 11, one spot ahead of Wisconsin.
Michigan is ranked No. 15, and the Cowboys from Oklahoma State are sitting at No. 16.
Rounding out the top 20 are USC, Minnesota, North Carolina and Utah.
The Amway Board of Coaches is made up of 65 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association.
