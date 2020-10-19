Clemson strengthens grip on No. 1 ranking

After dismantling Georgia Tech in record-setting fashion over the weekend, Clemson dug in to the top spot of the latest Associated Press College Football Poll little bit deeper.
The Tigers (5-0) continue to be ranked No. 1, followed by Alabama (4-0), Notre Dame (4-0), Georgia (3-1) and Ohio State (0-0).
The Buckeyes will open their season on Saturday when Nebraska invades Columbus.
At No. 6 is Oklahoma State (3-0) out of the Big XII Conference, followed by Texas A&M (3-1) and Penn State, who is slated to play its first game on Saturday.
Penn State's first game will take place on Sat. when the Nittany Lions journey to Indiana.
Cincinnati (3-0) and Florida (2-1) complete the top 10.
Next are Miami (4-1), Brigham Young (5-0), Oregon (0-0), Washington (0-0), North Carolina (3-1) and SMu (5-0) at No. 16.
Iowa State (5-1) is next, then comes Michigan (0-0), Virginia Tech (3-1) and Kansas State (3-1).
Rounding out the top 25 is Minnesota (0-0) at No. 21, Marshall (4-0), North Carolina St. (4-1), USC (0-0) and Coastal Carolina (4-0), representing the Sunbelt Conference.
