Cleveland tops NY Jets in NFL Hall of Fame game

CANTON, Ohio — Aaron Rodgers has yet to throw a pass in a game for the New York Jets. He’s already responsible for a long completion.
Zach Wilson showed he can move New York’s offense as a backup quarterback, but the Jets kicked off the Rodgers Era with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night in the Hall of Fame game.
Wilson, whose struggles as a starter the past two seasons sent the Jets on a QB quest that eventually got them Rodgers via trade from Green Bay in April, had some positive moments during his three series.
