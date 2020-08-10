Coach Bailey, formally of JC, named top assistant coach in Southland

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans assistant men's basketball coach Jody Bailey was named one of the top assistants in the Southland Conference by Jeff Goodman of Stadium on Tuesday.
For his list, Goodman polled at least 20 conference coaches and asked for their input on the top assistants in their respective league meaning that not only had Bailey impressed on a national level, he was also highly thought of by his peers in the Southland.
"It's an honor just to be mentioned, especially when it is voted on by other coaches in our conference," Bailey said after hearing of the honor. "To be on a list with fantastic assistants representing the Southland is special, but it's a testament to our team - the staff, current and former student-athletes here at the University of New Orleans."
"Jody brings so much experience to our staff," head men's basketball coach Mark Slessinger told Goodman and WatchStadium.com. "I am very lucky to work with him. He's coached at every level, both as an assistant and a head coach. The knowledge that he brings to our program has been invaluable. He connects with our student-athletes and campus. He has all the tools: coaching acumen, experience, recruiting, passion and energy."
An unnamed assistant coach added in the piece, "Jody is a grinder. He's been around for a long time. He's well-liked, has a ton of contacts, so he can get players, but he knows how to develop and get the most out of guys."
Bailey is entering his sixth season as the lead assistant at New Orleans and his 26th year in the coaching ranks overall. His duties include recruiting, coaching the backcourt, player development, scouting, and film study, amongst others. He is also the team's liaison for NCAA compliance.
The Louisville, Ky. native, has played a key role in the Privateer program's renaissance over the last five years, which has included the 2017 Southland Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champion team, the 2018 College Basketball Invitational squad and the Privateers 2019 CollegeInsider.com Tournament team.
Stadium is one of the fastest growing multi-platform sports networks in the country. Goodman, the author of the piece, has covered basketball for the last two decades across all three levels (NBA, college and high school) and most recently spent five years at ESPN as a multi-platform basketball insider.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.