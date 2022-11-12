Coach Canady leads Jacksonville MS 8th graders to undefeated season

The Jacksonville Middle School 8th grade “A” football team reactly completed an undefeated (9-0) season, under the direction of head coach Kenny Canady and his staff of assistant coaches.
Canady said that his job was made easy due to the foundation that was forged last year when the boys were playing on the 7th grade football team.
“Coach Cody Schmitt did a remarkable job last season in determining what position to put everyone at and in getting the kids off on the right track,” Canady said. “We came in this year and taught them our schemes and the new formations, but a good bit of the hard work had already been done.”
Canady explained that this group of student-athletes have been playing together for a while and that they have a cohesiveness that is not often found.
“They communicate well and seem to enjoy playing for each other Canady said. “They have a bond that coaches always like to see. They have a real passion for the game.”
Canady said that he feels that this group will continue to have success in the future, as long as one thing takes place.
“I think the key going forward for this group to be able to continue to play hard and to win is for them to stay together,” he said. “If we can just keep this group intact.”
Key players for the Braves on the offensive side included Ben Bolton, Da’Carryon Hollie, Radarrius Sirls, Elijah Gallegos and Ladayvian Johnson, according to Canady.
JMS standouts defensively were Nathan Clewis, Nathaniel Clewis, Elijah Benevides, Isaiah Saurez-Mosley, Jordyn McGowan, Fred Whitaker, Kenyon Tilley, and Jackson Penn.
“Defensively, the most points we gave up in a game was 24,” Canady said. “We played fast and we played physical and the kids gave a tremendous effort all season.”
Assisting Canady were a couple of veterans in Branson Washburn and Blake Porter and a trio of first year coaches – Jacarri Lewis, Jack Simmons and Shelton Womack.”
“Coach Washburn was our offensive coordinator and he deserves a lot of credit for the job he did,” Canady said. “Our three brand-new coaches all worked hard and did a nice job for us and I would like to recognize them.”
The JMS 8th grade “B” team also had a much improved season.
“Our “B” team won more games this season than they had in the previous four years,” Canady said. “They doubled their wins from last year.”
Canady also said that he appreciated Jacksonville athletic director Jason Holman putting his trust in him to lead the JMS football program this fall.
“I want to thank Coach Holman for giving me the opportunity to stay on the staff and to be able to stay here,” Canady said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.