Coach Coleman names Clater, Mallard as Players of the Week

Isaiah Mallard of Jacksonville High School, has been named as the Special Teams Player of the Week for the Pine Tree game. 

Patrick Clater and Isaiah Mallard have been named as the Jacksonville Indians' players of the week, for their respective performances in the Pine Tree game on Friday.

Clater, a senior, turned in a sparkling performance under center for the Tribe to garner Offensive Player of the Week accolades.

He hurled six touchdown passes in Jacksonville's 49-42 loss to the Pirates, who are tied for first place in the District 9-5A-II standings.

Clater finished the night by going 18-27-0 through the air for 233 yards. He completed 10 of the 11 passes that he attempted in the first half.

Mallard, a junior, has, arguably, emerged as one of the top kick return specialists, not only on the Jacksonville team, but in District 9-5A-II, was honored as the Special Teams Player of the Week.

He showed why again on Friday.

With just over four minutes left to play in the game, Mallard fielded a kick off at the 1-yard line and returned it 89 yards, giving the Indians a first-and-goal from the Pine Tree 10-yard line. Two plays later Jacksonville was able to score its sixth touchdown of the night.

A defensive player of the week was not named this week.

