Coach Mark Alexander becomes the latest JEF Influential Indian

Jacksonville head boy's basketball coach Mark Alexander received a surprise from his family and friends prior to the tip-off of the Indians' game against Kilgore at John Alexander Gymnasium on Friday evening.
Alexander became the latest Jacksonville Education Foundation Influential Indian, following a $1,000 donation to the JEF by some of his loyal friends and loving family.
Members of the Alexander family, as well as friends and some of Mark Alexander's former players gathered at half court for the recognition ceremony.
Lance Alexander, Mark Alexander's older brother, made the trip up from Houston and gave a special tribute to his brother, prior to his accepting the honor in front of the large crowd that was on hand.
Jacksonville High School principal, Dr. Ben Peacock, opened the ceremony by summing up Mark Alexander up as a man who loves people and loves teaching and working with kids.
Peacock went on to say that Mark Alexander is an individual that knows when to praise his players for a job well done and is one that is not afraid to correct his young mean when they need it.
But, most importantly, his ability to provided continual support for his students and players is one thing that serves to define Mark Alexander.
