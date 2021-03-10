Coach McMurry makes the most of his visit to Lake Jacksonville

It has been a pretty good spring for Rusk High School head baseball coach Ross McMurry.
McMurry, who is originally from Colmesneil, Texas, has the Eagles off to a 7-2 start, with the Eagles' latest-two wins coming against a couple of Class 5A teams in Whitehouse and Nacogdoches.
On Tuesday, McMurry and his fishing partner Trey Ford managed to get out on Lake Jacksonville for a little fishing; after all it is Spring Break this week for the Rusk Independent School District.
McMurry did a lot more than just get his line wet.
He landed an 11.14-pound, 25-inch bass, a catch that he will likely will never forget.
It will be back to the diamond on Thursday for McMurry and the Eagles, who will be hosting the annual Rusk Tournament, which runs through Saturday.
