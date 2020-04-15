Coach Melchor busy restocking Jacksonville College soccer rosters

Not all the restocking in Jacksonville has been taking place at the local grocery stores.
Jacksonville head soccer coach Martin Melchor has been quite busy in recruiting efforts, reloading the Jaguar and Lady Jaguar soccer rosters for the 2020 season.
“Yes, we have been extremely active in recruiting for both teams the past couple of months,” Melchor said. “Face to face recruiting has been suspended (COVID-19), but we are still trying to make the most of the situation.”
Five players have been added to the women's roster in the past several weeks, while three men have made the decision to join Jag Soccer.
Jacksonville High School senior Marleni Medellin, a midfielder, has signed with JC. Medellin is the second Jacksonville senior to have pledged to JC. Previously Amy Moreira signed with the Lady Jags.
Medellin, who suffered a knee injury earlier this year, was playing her way back into form at Jacksonville when play was halted in mid March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The services of a pair of additional midfielders have been procured.
Deena Cuatete out of Houston (Langham Creek) and Chelsea Burnett, who is from Hamilton, South Lanarkshire, Scotland are the reinforcements coming in for the middle.
Cuatete earned All 14-6A honorable mention lauds in 2019.
Defenders that have been signed include Ja'lah Shoals of Everman High School and Casey Bull from Preston, Lancashire, England.
Melchor also has signed two talents to play in the midfield for the Jags.
Alex Tobar will be transferring in from Northeast Texas Community College and Terauki Suzuka, a native of Japan, are scheduled to report later this year.
Tobar is originally from Houston.
Lima, Peru-product Luis Vasquez has been inked to give the JC men a boost at the defender position.
We will be returning a good amount of sophomores including All Region Selections Rani Mueller (women) and Cristhian Bosquez (men),” Melchor said. “However, it will be mostly a rebuild on both rosters.
Regardless where each player is from, the expectation is the same, according to Melchor.
“Our ultimate goal is to simply build on what we were able to establish in 2019 and continue to field a group of young men and women that our school and town can be proud of,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.