Coach of the Week: Eastman guides Troup to first shutout win over Arp since '65

Troup head football coach John Eastman piloted his Tigers to a 31-0 blanking over rival Arp last Friday night, as Troup (2-3 overall) evened its district record at 1-1.
The victory was the first time that Troup has shutout Arp since 1965. That year Troup knocked off Arp, 12-0.
Fifty-five years to be exact — Texas' own Lyndon B. Johnson was president, a gallon of regular gasoline sold for 31 cents and a gallon of milk cost 95 cents (according to 1960sflashback.com).
A long time ago, indeed.
Given the fact that Eastman spearheaded a Troup effort that resulted in an outcome that the previous 17 Troup coaches before him had not been able to produce, it seems only fitting that Eastman is this week's Jacksonville Progress Coach of the Week.
