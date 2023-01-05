All systems are go for the Jacksonville Fightin’ Maiden basketball team on the eve of the district opener, which is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. on Friday when the Maidens are slated to visit Hudson.
Jacksonville will take a 19-5 record into the fray which will pit them against a Lady Hornet outfit that is 16-7.
The Maidens have been playing well since early December and have won 12-straight games, including the Dallas Coke Invitational (Silver) Bracket crown last week.
Jacksonville head girls basketball coach Sharae Schmitt said she knew that her team had the potential to do good things in Dallas last week.
“I am not surprised, but very overwhelmed by going undefeated in the tournament,” she said. “We never doubted the team, because we knew that they could compete because of how hard this group works.”
Sophomore Marquesha “Qui Qui” Robertson was named as the tournament Most Valuable Player after averaging a double-double in the event.
“She is one of the hardest workers that we have on the team,” Schmitt said. “She is very coachable and is a good teammate. She has really improved a lot since fall league.
“In the game against (Frisco) Panther Creek, “Qui Qui” came up with a steal with 28 seconds left in a tie game that enabled us to get a three to win the game.”
When asked what the key to her team’s success has been thus far, Schmitt had an interesting answer.
“The best part about this group is that they open their ears to the coaches,” Schmitt said. “Because of that, they are successful.”
Schmitt said her team’s mindset is right going into conference play.
“They are playing with a lot of confidence right now; yet they are very humble,” she said.
Schmitt, who is assisted by her husband Cody Schmitt, said that despite the fact that the team is sitting on the doorstep of a 20-plus win season, the Maidens have bought into to the reality that on any given night either team is capable of winning and that they will have to put up a fight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.