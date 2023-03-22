Coach Shuck says Tribe Golf peaking at the right time

CANTON - Jacksonville came in ninth place, in a field that numbered 24 teams, at the Canton Invitational on Monday at the Van Zandt Country Club.
The Tribe came in at 361, which was Jacksonville's lowest team score of the year.
Hallsville won first place, with a team score of 312, followed by Bullard (315) and Sulphur Springs (327).
All Saints' Conner Carver and Logan Cox of Hallsville finished T1, each carding a 73.
Finishing tied for fourth place at 77 was Kyle Schneider of Bullard.
Jacksonville-senior Grady Ault shot an 82 and finished tied for 12th.
The Tribe's William Alexander, a junior, improved his previous personal best by seven strokes by finishing at 87.
Sophomore Palmer Thompson fired a 94, which tied his personal best and Jacob Lackey carded a 95.
Out of a field that numbered 125, Alexander finished T31, Thompson T56 and Lackey T69.
"I was really proud of the team continuing to improve coming out of Spring Break and heading towards the district tournament," Jacksonville head golf coach Jason Shuck said. "The goal is to be peaking this time of the season, and their efforts are definitely paying off."
The district tournament will be conducted in two parts, with both rounds scheduled to be played at Cherokee Ranch Golf Course in Jacksonville. The opening round will take place on Monday, with the final 18 holes scheduled for Monday, April 3, according to Shuck.
