Coach Snider says Maiden Volleyball off to a strong start; season opens on Tue.

Week 1 is in the books for the Jacksonville High School volleyball team.
The Maidens' varsity, junior varsity and freshman clubs took to the court for the first time on Mon., Aug. 4, and wrapped up opening week with a couple of out-of-town playdays.
“The Maidens are off to a strong start,” Corrie Snider, who is beginning her fourth season as head varsity volleyball coach at Jacksonville, said. “Our teams put in (the) hard work last week. We worked on conditioning, weight room, reaction training and skill development.”
Jacksonville is led by seniors Ashley Freeney, setter; Kristen Gonzalez, libero and junior outside hitter Tacarra Foremen.
Snider said that she expects big things from a trio of newcomers, juniors Jasmine White, Emily Ortiz and Brooke Hornbuckle.
“I look forward to watching our team settle into positions and work to communicate effectively,” Snider said. “These ladies are excited to get a full season this year.”
Late week playdays in Lufkin and Kilgore gave Snider an opportunity to see her team in action versus other opponents.
“All of our teams unproved in communication, volleyball skill execution and teamwork each time they got on the floor (last) weekend,” Snider said.
Jacksonville opens the regular season by visiting Marshall on Tuesday.
The freshmen will get things started at 4:30 p.m., followed by the junior varsity and varsity.
The Maidens' first home match will take place on Fri., Aug. 27 when Frankston comes calling. The varsity match will begin at 4:30 p.m. at John Alexander Gymnasium.
