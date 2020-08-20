Coach Traylor to make home debut against Stephen F. Austin

SAN ANTONIO — University of Texas San Antonio and Stephen F. Austin State University mutually announced on Thursday that they have agreed to face off on Sept. 19 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
This will be the home debut for Roadrunners' head coach Jeff Traylor, an East Texas high school coaching legend at Gilmer High School. Ironically enough, Traylor has earned two degrees from SFA.
Traylor is in his first year at the helm of the UTSA program after serving as an assistant coach at the University of Arkansas previously.
The Roadrunners were originally scheduled to play Grambling State University on Sept. 19, but the Tigers were forced to cancel the game after the Southwestern Athletic Conference halted all football for the fall term.
The Lumberjacks were scheduled to open Southland Conference play against Lamar University on the same night, prior to the Southland Conference postponing conference games until the spring.
UTSA will open the season by traveling a short distance to San Marcos on Sept. 12 to test Texas State.
The Roadrunners will play a 10-game schedule this fall,including a complete Conference USA schedule.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.