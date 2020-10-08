Coach Walley likes the way Rusk is playing after 3-1 win over Tyler High

Rusk 3, Tyler High 1: RUSK — Rusk improved to 10-9 overall after disposing of Tyler High 3-1 on Tuesday at Eagle Coliseum. The Lady Eagles started the night off with a 26-24 win in Game 1, and took the second game, 25-20. The Lady Lions came back to win the third set, 25-20. Rusk was able to get back on track and post a 25-18 victory in what turned out to be the final game of the evening. The win was Rusk's fourth in its last five outings. “The girls are playing well,” Rusk head volleyball coach Billie Walley said. “ We have gone thru a couple of injuries, and have had to make a few adjustments but everyone is back up and healthy at the moment. I do feel they are playing better as a team. When everyone is communicating we are strong all the way around.” The Lady Eagles will step back into district play at 11 a.m. (match originally slated for a 10 a.m. Start) Saturday by hosting Jasper. Rusk blanked the Lady Bulldogs 3-0 back on Sept. 22 in Jasper.
Bullard 3, Henderson 1: BULLARD — Bullard celebrated senior night by dispatching Henderson 3-1 (25-15, 21-25, 25-16, 25-7) at Panther Gymnasium on Tuesday. Bullard, ranked No. 18 in the latest Class 4A poll, moved to 15-3, 7-1 with the win. Kelli Richmond supplied the Lady Panthers with 18 kills while Emily Bochow pitched in 12.
West Rusk 3, Troup 1: TROUP — On Tuesday the visiting Lady Raiders from West Rusk handed the Troup girls a 3-1 loss. Bailey Blanton swatted down 20 kills for Troup and had one block and eight digs. Sam Eastman amassed six kills, four aces and seven digs while Jessie Minnix tossed in three kills, three aces and two digs. Troup is now 3-5 in conference matches. WR and Troup came into play Tuesday tied for fourth place in district.
Elysian Fields 3, Troup 1: TROUP — Elysian Fields held on to second place in the district standings by carving out a 3-1 (25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 25-17) win over Troup on Friday at Tiger Gymnasium. The Lady Jackets are 16-5, 5-1. Freshman Bailey Blanton hammered down 21 kills and added nine digs and one assists for Troup. Sam Eastman tossed in 12 spikes, six digs and one ace, while Jessie Minnix supplied 12 kills, one ace and five digs. Troup was led defensively by Avery Thibodeaux with 24 digs.
