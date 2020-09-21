Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman said that he believes volunteer assistant coach Luke McCown, and first-year offensive coordinator Josh Moore will give the Tribe offense a new, and perhaps, a deeper perspective in many ways.
McCown, is a former Indian quarterback, who completed 60.2% of his passes during his 62-game NFL career, and Moore, who has worked as an assistant coach in the Canadian Football League, as well as in the XFL last spring, before COVID-19 forced the new league to fold.
“The way Luke and Josh see things is from a pro perspective,” Coleman explained. “They have been able to share some of their knowledge with our kids, particularity our quarterbacks and receivers, and I am excited to see the difference that will make on Friday nights.”
In much the same way that there is a difference in a person having an operation performed by a general surgeon, as opposed to a specialist, McCown's and Moore's football experiences enable them to share a much more comprehensive insight into the plays, formations, routes, etc. from what most high school assistant coaches can provide.
“The key is that Luke and Josh are coaching our guys to prepare for the unexpected on each play,” Coleman said. “If the (opposing) defense takes away what we had originally set out to do on a given play, or if a play doesn't quite develop like it was supposed to, knowing what to do then, and being able to calmly stay focused on another outcome, and not giving up on getting anything out of the play is what Luke and Josh are teaching our guys.
“For example, we may have been looking for seven or eight yards on the play that we called,” Coleman said. “Things didn't materialize, but if we can tweak some things and adjust and go to Plan B, we can still get three or four yards out of the play, which is a lot better than getting nothing. You see that happening all the time at the pro level, and if we can do some of those things it will make a big difference in extending drives and hopefully making us a better football team.”
Jacksonville will open the 2020 season at 7:30 p.m. Friday night inside the Historic Tomato Bowl, when the Crandall Pirates come to town.
