Coastal Bend comes from behind to nip Lady Jags, 79-75

BEEVILLE — Monday's Region XIV game between visiting Jacksonville College and Coastal Bend College produced more ups and downs than a state fair roller coaster.
In the end, CBC (1-7, 1-3) was able to collect its first win of the year by downing the Lady Jaguars, 79-75.
JC (2-9, 1-5) will welcome Trinity Valley (7-2, 4-2) to Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse for a 5:30 p.m. game on Wednesday.
JC played, arguably, its best quarter of basketball in the second period when the Lady Jags outscored CBC 29-7 to take a 43-26 lead into the locker roll at the break.
The Cougars were a different team in the second half with CBC putting in 53 points in the final 20:00 compared to JC's 32.
Rylee Lavender scored 19 points to compliment her four rebounds and three assists, while Britney Gonzalez added 15 to pace JC.
Kemara Hyson knocked in 10 points and had a team-best five assists.
Just missing a double-double was Monica Horne, who pulled down 10 rebounds and scored eight points.
