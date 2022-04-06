Colby Turner pitches Tigers to 1-0 win over Tatum

TROUP — Troup's Colby Turner and Reese Milam of Tatum locked horns on the mound on Tuesday night in Troup, where the Tigers were able to escape with a 1-0 victory over the Eagles.
Turner pitched a completed game and gave up four hits. He fanned 11 and walked three.
Milam went six frames and also gave up four hits. The earn he allowed was unearned. Milam rang up seven Tigers and didn't issue a walk.
Bracey Cover led off the bottom of the sixth inning and was hit by a pitch.
He moved over to second on a base hit by Bradley Adams, who went 2-3 for the Maroon and White.
Cover then swiped third base and came in to score on a Tatum error.
Also hitting safely for Troup was Turner (double) and Kash Hardy (single).
Troup (10-9-1) is currently in fifth place in the district standings, while the Eagles (9-9, 6-2) are in second place.
