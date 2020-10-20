Coleman says lessons learned in non-district should make Indians better

The second season — the District 9-5A-II campaign — gets under way at 7:30 p.m. Friday when the Jacksonville Indians travel to Hallsville to take on the Bobcats.
Although the Tribe are officially 0-3, and the Bobcats 0-2, when action gets under way Friday each team will be 0-0 in conference play, and that is the record that is most important.
“It doesn't matter what you have, or have not, done in non-district, it's those district games that really matter the most,” Jacksonville head football coach Wayne Coleman said. “I've seen teams go undefeated in non-district and then struggle in district, and I have seen it go the other way, too.”
Coleman said that he believes having played a tough non-district schedule will help his team as district begins. The Tribe's three non-league foes, Crandall, Cleburne and Nederland are a combined 7-3.
“Playing a tough non-district schedule is what it takes to get ready to play in our district,” he said. “We are not pleased with the outcome of those games as far as the scoreboard goes, but we have learned a lot about our kids and some things, and that knowledge will make us a better football team. You couldn't get that by playing weak opponents.”
Coleman and the Indian coaching staff have taken that wisdom and have made some personnel changes, in hopes of moving some guys into a better position to be successful.
By having a bye last week, the Tribe have had an extra week to work in the modifications.
As for the keys to the game this week, Coleman said the keys just happen to be the two biggest challenges that face the Tribe now.
“We have got to be able to make more explosive plays,” he said. “And, we have to eliminate turnovers. I really think that is what it will come down to Friday night.”
Jacksonville is averaging 17 points a game, which is the lowest in the league, with Nacogdoches averaging 23 points a night, and Hallsville 25.
“When you are not scoring very many points you are putting tremendous pressure on your defense,” Coleman said. “Against Nederland, we had eight defensive stops and we were unable to get any points out of that. If your defense is getting eight (drive) stops in a game, you should be able to win the game.”
Hallsville is under the direction of Tommy Allison, who was previously the head coach at Waco Robinson.
The Bobcats' losses have been to Cleburne and to Frisco Memorial.
Cleburne beat the Bobcats by 16 points, the week before they routed the Indians by 51 points.
In its most recent (Oct. 3) game against Frisco Memorial, Hallsville held a 24-17 lead going into the fourth quarter, with the Warriors rallying to outscore the Bobcats 17-0 in the final frame.
Jacksonville has won four of its last five meetings against Hallsville, including winning last season's installment, 28-15.
