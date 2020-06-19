Colleen Fuston and Dennis Know make noteworthy contributions to Tribe Tennis

Colleen Fuston and Dennis Know have recently made contributions to the Tribe Tennis Program that can be described as an investment in the future.
Fuston donated tennis racquets to the program, while Know has donated scholarship money to be awarded to Jacksonville kids that cannot afford to attend Tribe Tennis Camp in the summer.
The money was given in memory of Sergio Figueroa, who was a well-known league player from Tyler, that recently passed away, according to Tribe Tennis coach, David Hanna.
Hanna said Know's donation will fund seven scholarships to the popular summer camp.
Racquets donated by Fuston will be presented to middle school and/or high school tennis players that are in badly need of an upgrade, but cannot afford to buy a new racquet.
