College Baseball: Brady Robinson, Centenary to play in SCAC championship tourney

CLEBURNE — Brady Robinson of Jacksonville, and his Centenary College teammates, are one of only four teams that will be contesting the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference's baseball championship.
The double-elimination tournament is scheduled to start on Friday afternoon at The Depot at Cleburne Station and run through Sunday when a champion will be crowned.
Centenary (24-15) is the third seed. The Gents will face No. 2-seed Texas Lutheran (28-12) at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
Texas Lutheran is the defending conference champion.
In the tournament opener, top-seeded and No. 14-ranked Trinity (29-8) will play St. Thomas (17-23) of Houston at 1:30 p.m. This will be St. Thomas' first trip to the post season classic.
Robinson, a Jacksonville High product, has played in all 39 of the Gents' games and is hitting at a .304 (51-168) clip.
The middle infielder, has launched one home run and has driven in 27 runs.
Robinson is in his senior season as a Gent. His collegiate career started off with him having played for Eastfield College (NJCAA) in Mesquite for two seasons.
Centenary, based in Shreveport, competes at the NCAA, Division III level.
