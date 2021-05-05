College Baseball: Robinson to play in SCAC championship tourney

SHREVEPORT — Former Jacksonville High School standout Brady Robinson seems to have a knack for playing post season baseball.
After taking part in the NJCAA regional tournament as a member of the Eastfield College (Mesquite) baseball team, Robinson, a junior at Centenary College in Shreveport, La., will now be playing in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference's championship tournament.
The four-team event is scheduled to get started at 1 p.m. on Friday at The Depot at Cleburne Station.
Centenary (30-9) is seeded fourth and will be facing the top seed, Trinity University (25-5) in its first game.
Centenary won one of its three meetings against the Tigers in the regular season.
Texas Lutheran University and Southwestern, Texas are also participating in the event.
Robinson, the Gentlemen's starting shortstop, will take a .333 (48-144) batting average into the tourney. He has stroked a team-high five home runs and has knocked in 28 runs in 39 games.
Robinson, the son of Ben and Shannon Robinson, clubbed six doubles and four triples and stole eight of the 12 bases that he attempted to swipe.
The winner of the SCAC tourney will advance to the NCAA Division III Tournament later this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.