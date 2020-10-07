College Cross Country: JC women finish 3rd at ETX Shootout, Jags 5th

COMMERCE — Facing some of the top regional teams at the NCAA Division II level, the Lady Jaguars and Jags of Jacksonville College turned in respectable efforts on Friday at the East Texas Shootout.
Texas A&M Commerce was the host school, and the races were held in Centennial Park.
The JC women totaled 74 points and finished in third place.
Dallas Baptist dominated the race, scoring 15 points to take first place, with University of Texas-Tyler (63) coming in second.
Marissa Insinna of Dallas Baptist was the first across the finish line, completing the 5K course in a time of 17:49.
Brooklyn Allison (18th, 21:23), Natalie Mason (19th, 21:38) and Vanessa Fernandez (21:50) were the top finishers for the Lady Jags.
Jaiyah Hodge (22nd, 21:59) and Veronica Gutierrez (25th, 22:38) also figured in the team points total for the JC women.
Fabiola Hernandez ended up in 27th place for JC.
Checking in with 32 points, UT-Tyler won the team championship of the men's division.
Dallas Baptist (48) and Texas A&M Commerce (66) followed closely.
The Jags picked up 154 points to take fifth place and finish ahead of University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain and Central Baptist.
Rotich Nicodemus of the host school was timed in 24:59 for the 8K, and won first place in the individual standings.
Isaih Garzon (27th, 27:36) and Wesley Rogers (28th, 27:44) led the Jags to the finish line.
Meanwhile, Randy Canady came in 31st place, with a time of 28:18, and Javorious Garrett was timed in 28:46, which put him in 32nd place.
Jose Garza ran 36th (29:49).
Trevor Turner finished 38th (31:40) but did not factor into the team points total for the Jags.
