College Football: DeShawn McCuin transfers to San Diego State

SAN DIEGO – Former Jacksonville High School-star DeShawn McCuin has a new home.
McCuin, a 6-foot, 195-pound safety, has transferred to San Diego State University of the Mountain West Conference.
McCuin was previously a member of TCU football team.
During his time at the Fort Worth institution, he made 17 tackles and one pass interception in 23 games.
McCuin was hampered by injuries in his first season at TCU, and was only able to see action in two games.
The highlight of his time at TCU came in January when he played in the College Football Playoff National Championship, a game the Horned Frog lost, 65-7, to Georgia.
TCU finished the historic season with a 13-2 record, which included going 9-0 in Big XII play.
McCuin should challenge for a starting spot, given his 4.40 40-yard speed and his over-the-top leaping ability; although the Aztecs do have depth at the safety position.
He will have two years of eligibility left at San Diego State.
The Aztecs are scheduled to open the season on Aug. 26 against Akron.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.