College football: No. 11 Texas to trek to No. 3 Alabama in marquee matchup

Ranked teams

Ball St. at No. 1 Georgia 11 a.m./SEC Network

Youngstown St. at No. 2 Ohio State 11 a.m./Big Ten Network (BTN)

Delaware at No. 7 Penn State 11 a.m./Peacock

No. 10 Notre Dame at North Carolina St. 11 a.m./NBC

No. 12 Utah at Baylor 11 a.m./ESPN

Troy at No. 15 Kansas State 11 a.m./FS1

Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado 11 a.m./FOX

Charleston Southern at No. 25 Clemson 1:25 p.m./ACC Network

UNLV at No. 2 Michigan 2:30 p.m./CBS

No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane 2:30 p.m./ESPN 2

No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami, Fla. 2:30/ABC

Tulsa at No. 8 Washington 4 p.m./PAC 12 Network

Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee 4 p.m./ESPN+

Appalachian St. at No. 17 North Carolina 4:15 p.m./ACC

SMU at No. 18 Oklahoma 5 p.m./ESPN+

Lafayette at No. 21 Duke 5 p.m./ESPN+

No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama 6 p.m./ESPN

No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech 6 p.m./FOX

Grambling St. at No. 14 LSU 6:30 p.m./ESPN+

No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington St. 6:30 p.m./ABC

Southern Miss at No. 4 Florida State 7:30 p.m./ACC

UC Davis at No. 16 Oregon St. 8 p.m./PAC 12

Stanford at No. 6 USC 9:30 p.m./FOX

Texas teams (unranked)

UTEP at Northwestern 2:30 p.m./BTN

Texas St. at Texas San Antonio 2:30 p.m./ESPN+

Texas Southern at Toledo 2:30 p.m./ESPN+

Incarnate Word at Northern Colorado 3 p.m./ESPN+

Houston at Rice 6 p.m./NFL Network

Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin 6 p.m./ESPN+

Houston Christian at Western Kentucky 6 p.m./ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Prairie View A&M 6 p.m.

North Alabama at Tarleton St. 6 p.m./ESPN+

Lamar at Louisiana Monroe 7 p.m./ESPN+

Air Force at Sam Houston St. 7 p.m./CBS SN

Nicholls St. at TCU 7 p.m./BIG 12 Network

Texas A&M Commerce at Sacramento St. 9 p.m./ESPN+

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you