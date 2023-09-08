College football: No. 11 Texas to trek to No. 3 Alabama in marquee matchup

Ranked teams
Ball St. at No. 1 Georgia 11 a.m./SEC Network
Youngstown St. at No. 2 Ohio State 11 a.m./Big Ten Network (BTN)
Delaware at No. 7 Penn State 11 a.m./Peacock
No. 10 Notre Dame at North Carolina St. 11 a.m./NBC
No. 12 Utah at Baylor 11 a.m./ESPN
Troy at No. 15 Kansas State 11 a.m./FS1
Nebraska at No. 22 Colorado 11 a.m./FOX
Charleston Southern at No. 25 Clemson 1:25 p.m./ACC Network
UNLV at No. 2 Michigan 2:30 p.m./CBS
No. 20 Ole Miss at No. 24 Tulane 2:30 p.m./ESPN 2
No. 23 Texas A&M at Miami, Fla. 2:30/ABC
Tulsa at No. 8 Washington 4 p.m./PAC 12 Network
Austin Peay at No. 9 Tennessee 4 p.m./ESPN+
Appalachian St. at No. 17 North Carolina 4:15 p.m./ACC
SMU at No. 18 Oklahoma 5 p.m./ESPN+
Lafayette at No. 21 Duke 5 p.m./ESPN+
No. 11 Texas at No. 3 Alabama 6 p.m./ESPN
No. 13 Oregon at Texas Tech 6 p.m./FOX
Grambling St. at No. 14 LSU 6:30 p.m./ESPN+
No. 19 Wisconsin at Washington St. 6:30 p.m./ABC
Southern Miss at No. 4 Florida State 7:30 p.m./ACC
UC Davis at No. 16 Oregon St. 8 p.m./PAC 12
Stanford at No. 6 USC 9:30 p.m./FOX
Texas teams (unranked)
UTEP at Northwestern 2:30 p.m./BTN
Texas St. at Texas San Antonio 2:30 p.m./ESPN+
Texas Southern at Toledo 2:30 p.m./ESPN+
Incarnate Word at Northern Colorado 3 p.m./ESPN+
Houston at Rice 6 p.m./NFL Network
Alcorn St. at Stephen F. Austin 6 p.m./ESPN+
Houston Christian at Western Kentucky 6 p.m./ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Prairie View A&M 6 p.m.
North Alabama at Tarleton St. 6 p.m./ESPN+
Lamar at Louisiana Monroe 7 p.m./ESPN+
Air Force at Sam Houston St. 7 p.m./CBS SN
Nicholls St. at TCU 7 p.m./BIG 12 Network
Texas A&M Commerce at Sacramento St. 9 p.m./ESPN+
